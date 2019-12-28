Elmira girls fall at Palmer Fund Classic, Corning and Horseheads advance
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 21st annual Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Inn Classic began on Friday at Elmira High School. The tournament has raised over one million dollars to assist local cancer patients and their families.
The Elmira girls lost to Cardinal O’Hara in a matchup of state-ranked teams in Class AA 56-51. Mia McCarthy scored a game-high 21 points for the Hawks. Morgan Gentile led the Express in scoring with 15 points.
Here is the day one varsity results from the 21st Annual Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Inn Classic.
Girls quarterfinals
Cardinal O’Hara 56, Elmira 51
Corning 39, Seton Catholic 37
Horseheads 60, Inwood Academy 17
Bishop Kearney 62, Sacred Heart 59
Boys Regional Division 1 semifinals
North Penn/Mansfield 56, Thomas A. Edison 48
Wellsville 51, Elmira Notre Dame 46