Elmira girls fall at Palmer Fund Classic, Corning and Horseheads advance

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 21st annual Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Inn Classic began on Friday at Elmira High School. The tournament has raised over one million dollars to assist local cancer patients and their families.

The Elmira girls lost to Cardinal O’Hara in a matchup of state-ranked teams in Class AA 56-51. Mia McCarthy scored a game-high 21 points for the Hawks. Morgan Gentile led the Express in scoring with 15 points.

Here is the day one varsity results from the 21st Annual Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Inn Classic.

Girls quarterfinals

Cardinal O’Hara 56, Elmira 51

Corning 39, Seton Catholic 37

Horseheads 60, Inwood Academy 17

Bishop Kearney 62, Sacred Heart 59

Boys Regional Division 1 semifinals

North Penn/Mansfield 56, Thomas A. Edison 48

Wellsville 51, Elmira Notre Dame 46