ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- After leading the game at halftime 2-0, the Elmira Express girls had their senior ceremony and then threw 5 more goals up on the board in the second half.

Even though the rain was falling hard in Elmira today, that didn’t stop the Express from celebrating their senior night with a 7-0 win over Susquehanna Valley.

The girls record now sits at 10-3-2 on the year.