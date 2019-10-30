Elmira girls soccer defeats Horseheads to advance to sectional finals

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira girls soccer team is heading back to the sectional finals.

The Express defeated Horseheads 2-0 at home on Tuesday in the Section IV Class AA semifinals. Tierney Krawczyk scored off of a corner kick by her sister Ireland Krawczyk in the first half to put Elmira up 1-0. The Express took a 2-0 lead in the second half on a goal by Emily Hanrahan that was assisted by Mandy McCarrick.

Ithaca defeated Corning in overtime 3-2 on Tuesday at Corning Memorial Stadium in the other semifinal. Lucy Getzin scored her second goal of the game early in the second half to put the Little Red in front 2-1. Corning tied the game with under two minutes to go in the second half on a goal by Maddy Gill that deflected in off of an Ithaca defender. Gabrielle Hagen scored the game-winning goal for Ithaca in the first overtime.

Top-seeded Elmira will play third-seeded Ithaca in the Section IV Class AA finals on Friday in Waverly at 5:00 p.m. Ithaca defeated Elmira in the sectional finals last year 4-3.