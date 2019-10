(WETM-TV)- Elmira Notre Dame came to play today even though their game wasn’t under the lights.

The football game against Pulaski was moved to a day game today, Sept 28, but that didn’t stop the Crusaders from being ready for some football.

Notre Dame beat Pulaski by a score of 48 to 8 to improve their record to 2-0 on the season.

Notre Dame will face off against Edison on Friday, Oct 4, at 7 PM for the Crusaders second game in a row at home.