Elmira picks up two wins on the road against Battle Creek

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More Sports

BATTLE CREEK, M.I. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers swept a two-game series on the road against winless Battle Creek this weekend.

Elmira erased a 5-1 deficit in the 2nd period on their way to a 6-5 win on Friday against the Rumble Bees. Kyle Stevens scored the game-tying and the go-ahead goal in the third period for Elmira.

The Enforcers completed the sweep with a 5-1 win on Saturday. Elmira Enforcers head coach Brent Clarke scored a hat trick for Elmira. Hudson Michealis scored the other two goals for the Enforcers. Michael Stiliadis made 45 saves in goal for Elmira. Clarke also had a goal and three assists on Friday.

The Elmira Enforcers host the Delaware Thunder on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now