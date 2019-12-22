Elmira picks up two wins on the road against Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, M.I. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers swept a two-game series on the road against winless Battle Creek this weekend.

Elmira erased a 5-1 deficit in the 2nd period on their way to a 6-5 win on Friday against the Rumble Bees. Kyle Stevens scored the game-tying and the go-ahead goal in the third period for Elmira.

The Enforcers completed the sweep with a 5-1 win on Saturday. Elmira Enforcers head coach Brent Clarke scored a hat trick for Elmira. Hudson Michealis scored the other two goals for the Enforcers. Michael Stiliadis made 45 saves in goal for Elmira. Clarke also had a goal and three assists on Friday.

The Elmira Enforcers host the Delaware Thunder on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.