Elmira sweeps weekend series against Delaware

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers picked up two wins at First Arena this weekend.

The Enforcers swept a two-game series against the Delaware Thunder. Elmira defeated Delaware on Friday 5-4. Brandon Tucker scored two goals for the Enforcers. Elmira completed the weekend sweep on Saturday with a 7-3 win. The Enforcers scored six goals in the third period on their way to a win. Sean Reynolds had two goals and two assists for Elmira.

The Enforcers begin a two-game series on the road against the Danbury Hat Tricks on Friday at 7:00 p.m.