Elmira sweeps weekend series against first-place Watertown

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers had a big weekend on home ice at First Arena against the first-place Watertown Wolves.

The Enforcers defeated the Wolves 7-4 on Saturday to complete a two-game series sweep against Watertown. Hudson Michaelis scored the go-ahead goal in the second period for Elmira on a penalty shot to put the Enforcers in front 4-3. Brandon Tucker scored two goals and had an assist for Elmira. Kyle Stevens added a goal and two assists for the Enforcers. Elmira defeated Watertown on Friday 3-2.

The Elmira Enforcers begin a two-game series on the road against the Carolina Thunderbirds on Friday at 7:35 p.m. in a rematch of last season’s Commissioner’s Cup Finals.

