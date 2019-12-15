Elmira takes second place at Dave Buck Tournament





ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chenango Forks wrestling team won the Dave Buck Memorial Wrestling Tournament on Saturday in Elmira with 122 points.

Elmira finished in second place with 91 points. The Express had won the team title for the past five years at the tournament. Lucas Riley won a title at 138 pounds for the Express. Riley was leading Gavin Secoolish of Chenango Forks 8-0 in the third period when he won by injury default. Elmira’s Isaiah Colon defeated Brad Needels of Chenango Forks by pinfall at 1:37 to win the title at 182 pounds.

Corning’s Drew Witham won a title at 145 pounds for the Hawks with a 7-3 win against Logan Gumble of Chenango Forks. Witham was named Most Outstanding Wrestler.





