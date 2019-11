ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira junior catcher Sarah Coon already has plans to play college softball at the Division I level.

Coon has verbally committed to play college softball at the University of Virginia. Coon was a fourth-team all-state pick in Class AA last season as a sophomore. Coon was also a STAC West All-Star last season.

The Cavaliers lost to Georgia Tech in the opening round of the ACC Softball Championship last season.