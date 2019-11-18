Elmira’s DeMember-Shazer signs with Marist

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira basketball standout Zaria DeMember-Shazer will play college basketball at the Division I level.

DeMember-Shazer signed her national letter of intent to play for Marist College on Sunday at the Lake Street Presbyterian Church in Elmira. The senior forward has helped the Express win three straight Section IV Class AA titles. DeMember-Shazer was named the Section IV Player of the Year in Class AA last season and has scored over 1,000 career points for the Express.

The Red Foxes had a record of 23-10 last season and made it to the MAAC Championship game where they lost to Quinnipiac. Marist had an eleven year stretch from 2004 to 2015 in which they won 10 conference tournaments.