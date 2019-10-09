Breaking News
Elmira's DeMember-Shazer to play college basketball for Marist

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira senior basketball standout Zaria DeMember-Shazer will play college basketball at the Division I level.

DeMember-Shazer has accepted a Division I scholarship offer to play for Marist according to a tweet by her AAU team BNY Select. DeMember-Shazer was named the BCANY Section IV Class AA Player of the Year last season and surpassed 1,000 career points for the Express last season.

The Elmira Express girls basketball team won their third straight Section IV Class AA title last season.

