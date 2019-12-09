Elmira’s Johnny Beecher named to World Juniors team preliminary roster

(WETM) – Elmira’s own Johnny Beecher has been named to Team USA’s 2020 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship preliminary roster.

The rosters will be trimmed down later this month after an exhibition game in the Czech Republic.

Beecher, a true freshman at the University of Michigan, currently leads the Wolverines with nine points in 16 games.

Beecher was drafted in the first round of the NHL Draft by the Boston Bruins with the 30th overall pick in 2019.

The Elmira-native won a bronze medal with Team USA at the 2019 U18 World Junior Championship. During that championship, he scored three goals and one assist for four points and a plus-four rating in seven games. He also won a gold medal at the 2018 U17 World Hockey Championship, scoring one goal in six games.

The World Junior Championship will take place in Ostrava and Trinec, Czech Republic, from Dec. 26, 2019 through Jan. 5, 2020.