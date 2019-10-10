Enforcers add two forwards for upcoming season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce two more additions to their roster as Dustin Skinner and Andrew Harrison are set to debut for the Enforcers this season.

Skinner, a 31 year old forward hailing from Andover, MN, is an FHL veteran having spent six seasons in the league. With that experience comes leadership, shown in his pair of FHL championship rings he won in 2014 with the Dayton Demonz and in 2016 with the Port Huron Prowlers, both times alongside Enforcers Captain Ahmed Mahfouz. Dustin’s 246 points give him the 8th spot all time on the FHL list. “Dustin is a high end player and has been in the FHL for years. Despite having time off I expect Skinner will come in and get back to his old ways and be a point per game guy for us.” Coach Clarke said.

Harrison, a 32 year old forward out of Sault Ste. Marie, ONT, is a veteran player who spent time with the Elmira Jackals during the 2013-2014 season. Andrew also brings a championship pedigree with him to First Arena having won the Commissioner’s Cup with Danville three seasons ago. Since then Harrison explored time in the European leagues spending last season in Denmark and Germany where he added 19 goals and 15 assists to his impressive 237 career points. “Andrew is a power forward who I have played alongside and had him play for me in Danville. As a former Jackal he will bring excitement here for the fans in his style of play.” Coach Clarke said.