Enforcers earn comeback win against Wolves

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers scored three straight goals in a 3-2 comeback win against the Watertown Wolves on Friday night at First Arena.

The Wolves jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals scored by Deric Boudreau and Dominik Bogdziul. The Enforcers would tie the game at 2 later in the first period on a goal by Ahmed Mahfouz and a power-play goal by Cameron Yarwood. Mahfouz scored the game-winning goal in the second period to put Elmira in front 3-2.

Mahfouz finished the game with two goals and an assist. Troy Passingham made 23 saves for Elmira and did not allow a goal after entering the game in the first period. The Enforcers ended their three-game losing streak with the win.

The Elmira Enforcers wrap up their two-game series at home against the Watertown Wolves on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.