Breaking News
Vandal sets fire to Hornell church, investigation underway

Enforcers fall to Thunderbirds in first two games of the season

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More Sports

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers lost the first two games of their season at home against the Carolina Thunderbirds this weekend in a rematch of last season’s Commissioner’s Cup Finals.

Carolina won both games by a score of 2-0. Petr Panacek and Daniel Klinecky scored goals for the Thunderbirds on Friday. Henry Dill made 32 saves Carolina to get the shutout. Troy Passingham made 30 saves for Elmira.

Stanislav Bachor and Stanislav Vlasov both scored power-play goals for Carolina on Saturday and Dill made 28 saves for his second straight shutout. Joe Murdaca made 43 saves for the Enforcers.

Elmira (0-2) begins a two-game series on the road against the Columbus River Dragons on Friday at 7:35 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now