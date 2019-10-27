Enforcers fall to Thunderbirds in first two games of the season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers lost the first two games of their season at home against the Carolina Thunderbirds this weekend in a rematch of last season’s Commissioner’s Cup Finals.

Carolina won both games by a score of 2-0. Petr Panacek and Daniel Klinecky scored goals for the Thunderbirds on Friday. Henry Dill made 32 saves Carolina to get the shutout. Troy Passingham made 30 saves for Elmira.

Stanislav Bachor and Stanislav Vlasov both scored power-play goals for Carolina on Saturday and Dill made 28 saves for his second straight shutout. Joe Murdaca made 43 saves for the Enforcers.

Elmira (0-2) begins a two-game series on the road against the Columbus River Dragons on Friday at 7:35 p.m.