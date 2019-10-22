Enforcers host meet the team party

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Another season of Elmira Enforcers hockey is almost here.

The Enforcers hosted their meet the team and season ticket holder pickup party on Monday at the BlueLine Bar and Grill at First Arena. It was a good turnout as season ticket holders had a chance to meet the Enforcers and get autographs and pictures with the players.

The Elmira Enforcers begin their season with a two-game series at home beginning on Friday at 7:05 p.m. against the Carolina Thunderbirds in a rematch of last season’s Commissioner’s Cup Finals.