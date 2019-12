ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers made a trade with the Danville Dashers on Monday.

The Enforcers acquired forward Tanner Hildebrandt from the Danville Dashers for forward and Elmira College alum Mitch Atkins. Hildebrandt had 12 points in 11 games this season for the Dashers. Atkins had 45 points in 37 games for the Enforcers last season.

The Elmira Enforcers begin a two-game series at home against the Watertown Wolves on Friday at 7:05 p.m.