Enforcers split road series with Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers picked up a big win on the road against the Carolina Thunderbirds on Saturday to split a two-game series on the road against the reigning FPHL champions.

The Enforcers defeated the Thunderbirds 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday. Dustin Skinner scored in the sixth round to give the Enforcers a 2-1 lead in the shootout. Troy Passingham then made a save against Jiri Parjac to clinch the win for the Enforcers. Sean Reynolds scored a goal and had two assists for Elmira and Passingham made 45 saves in regulation. Elmira defeated Carolina for the first time this season and picked up their first win on the road against the Thunderbirds in franchise history.

Carolina defeated Elmira in the first game of the series on Friday 4-2. Michael Bunn had a goal and an assist for Carolina. Hudson Michaelis had a goal and an assist for Elmira. Passingham made 61 saves in goal for the Enforcers.

The Elmira Enforcers begin a two-game series on the road against the Battle Creek Rumble Bees on Friday at 7:35 p.m.

(Photo courtesy: YouTube/Elmira Enforcers)