Enforcers split two-game series with Wolves

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers split a two-game series on the road against the Watertown Wolves over the weekend.

Elmira defeated Watertown on Friday 5-4. The Enforcers scored three straight goals in the first period to take a 3-1 lead and would lead the rest of the way. Ahmed Mahfouz scored two goals and had three assists for Elmira. Hudson Michealis had two goals and an assist for the Enforcers.

The Enforcers lost to the Wolves in overtime 3-2 on Saturday. A goal by Michealis in the first period and a goal by Mahfouz in the second period gave Elmira a 2-0 lead. The Wolves would score two straight goals to send the game to overtime. Tyler Gjurich scored the game-winning goal for Watertown at the 1:07 mark of overtime. Troy Passingham made 48 saves in goal for Elmira.

The Elmira Enforcers begin a two-game series on the road against first-place Danbury on Friday at 7:00 p.m.