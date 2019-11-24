Enforcers sweep two-game series against Thunder

HARRINGTON, D.E. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers swept a two-game series on the road against the Delaware Thunder this weekend.

Elmira defeated Delaware 4-2 on Friday. Ahmed Mahfouz and Sean Reynolds each had a goal and an assist for the Enforcers. Troy Passingham made 34 saves in goal for the Enforcers. Elmira completed the series sweep with a 7-5 win on Saturday. Seven different Enforcers scored goals in the win. Passingham made 29 saves and picked up another win in goal.

The Elmira Enforcers hosts the Danbury Hat Tricks on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

