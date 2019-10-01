Enforcers trade for defenseman

Breaking News
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers made a move on Tuesday with the upcoming season right around the corner.

The Enforcers acquired defenseman Christian Whitcomb in a trade with the Watertown Wolves. Whitcomb scored 1 goal and had 23 assists in 48 games with Watertown last season. Before playing in Watertown Christian spent his rookie season in Danville with Enforcers head coach Brent Clarke and Enforcers defenseman Glen Patterson who was also his defensive partner.

Home opening weekend is set for Friday, October 25th and Saturday, October 26th as the defending champion Carolina Thunderbirds come to First Arena.

