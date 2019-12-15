Ernie Davis Award finalists revealed

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The four finalists for the 2019 Ernie Davis Award were revealed at the Arnot Mall on Saturday.

The award is given to a High School football player in Chemung County. The four finalists are Elmira Notre Dame senior quarterback Erik Charnetski, Thomas A. Edison senior fullback Jack Hourihan, Horseheads senior running back Gavin Elston, and Elmira senior fullback Nate Latshaw.

The winner will be announced on Thursday at the Kiwanis Club Luncheon at the Elmira Holiday Inn at noon.

Ernie Davis was a star football player at Elmira Free Academy and Syracuse University and won the Heisman Trophy in 1961. Davis died of leukemia in 1963 at the age of 23. Davis would have turned 80 years old on Saturday. His Heisman Trophy was on display at the Arnot Mall.

