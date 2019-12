(WETM) – Four pieces of Ernie Davis memorabilia netted $8,465 at a recent Lelands auction.

The coveted item in the auction was a 1951 Ernie Davis helmet, the earliest known game-used artifact from Davis, which went for $9,765.

Other pieces of memorabilia sold at the auction included a signed ball, a Heisman Trophy pin, and an Elmira Free Academy practice jersey.

Items worn by Davis previously auctioned include his last game-worn jersey, which went for around $12,000.