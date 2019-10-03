Express boys soccer top Hawks on the road

Breaking News
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Express boys soccer team defeated Corning 2-0 on the road Wednesday at Corning Memorial Stadium.

The game was scoreless at halftime. Elmira scored two second half goals on their way to victory. Cam Kelly-Hobbs and Noah Sperduto scored second half goals for the Express. Corning defeated Elmira earlier this season in Elmira 1-0.

In other High School boys soccer action from Wednesday, Horseheads lost at home to Ithaca 4-2 in a rematch of last year’s Section IV Class AA title game.

