Express boys soccer top Hawks on the road

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Express boys soccer team defeated Corning 2-0 on the road Wednesday at Corning Memorial Stadium.

The game was scoreless at halftime. Elmira scored two second half goals on their way to victory. Cam Kelly-Hobbs and Noah Sperduto scored second half goals for the Express. Corning defeated Elmira earlier this season in Elmira 1-0.

In other High School boys soccer action from Wednesday, Horseheads lost at home to Ithaca 4-2 in a rematch of last year’s Section IV Class AA title game.