Express girls soccer begins play in states on Tuesday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Express girls soccer team begins play in the Class AA state tournament on Tuesday.

The Express are headed to the state tournament after winning a Section IV Class AA title on Friday in Waverly. Elmira won it’s third sectional title in the past four seasons with a 1-0 overtime win against Ithaca in the finals. McKenna Ross scored the game-winning goal for the Express in the second overtime period.

Elmira (11-3-3) will play the Section 1 champs on Tuesday at Waverly at 6:30 p.m.