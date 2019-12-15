Express roll past Liverpool on the road

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Express girls basketball team continued their good start to their season on Saturday.

The Express rolled past Liverpool on the road 91-58. Jalea Abrams scored 18 points and had 4 steals for the Express. Abrams was named the player of the game for Elmira. Zaria DeMember-Shazer had 17 points, 9 rebounds, 7 steals, and 6 blocks for the Express. Morgan Gentile added 13 points and 13 rebounds for Elmira. Kiara Fisher had 12 points, 9 assists, and 7 steals for the Express.

Elmira moves to 3-0 this season and hosts Corning on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.