Express roll past Liverpool on the road

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More Sports

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Express girls basketball team continued their good start to their season on Saturday.

The Express rolled past Liverpool on the road 91-58. Jalea Abrams scored 18 points and had 4 steals for the Express. Abrams was named the player of the game for Elmira. Zaria DeMember-Shazer had 17 points, 9 rebounds, 7 steals, and 6 blocks for the Express. Morgan Gentile added 13 points and 13 rebounds for Elmira. Kiara Fisher had 12 points, 9 assists, and 7 steals for the Express.

Elmira moves to 3-0 this season and hosts Corning on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now