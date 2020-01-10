Extreme Ice Racing ready for First Arena

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The madness is back.

Extreme International Ice Racing and the exciting circuit returns to First Arena on Friday and Saturday night. On Thursday, 18 Sports had the opportunity to test out the ice and talk with members of the circuit to get you ready for the big weekend.

Don’t miss your chance to see some of the fastest bikes on ice, ones that go 0-60 MPH in under three seconds. It promises to be a night you’ll never forget. Limited tickets are available at The First Arena box office now.