Girls division at Palmer Fund Classic stacked with state-ranked teams

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The girls division tournament at the 21st annual Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Inn Classic should be fun to watch.

Five of the eight teams in the tournament are ranked in the state. The Elmira girls are ranked sixth in the state in Class AA and take on 11th-ranked Cardinal O’Hara in the quarterfinals on Friday. The defending tournament champs Bishop Kearney are ranked seventh in Class AA. Sacred Heart Academy is ranked eighth in the state in Class A and Seton Catholic is ranked 21st in Class A.

The tournament begins on Friday, December 27th and runs thru the 30th with a majority of the games being held at Elmira High School. The tournament has raised over one million dollars to help assist local cancer patients and their families.

To view the varsity schedule for the 2019 Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Inn Classic click on the link below.

https://sites.google.com/view/jpalmerfund/holiday-inn-classic/game-schedule