Hat Tricks defeat Enforcers on late goal

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Danbury Hat Tricks have now won the first two games of a three-game series against the Elmira Enforcers at First Arena.

Jonny Ruiz scored the game-winning goal with just over two minutes left to play in the third period as the Hat Tricks defeated the Enforcers 3-2 on Friday. Elmira took a 2-1 lead early in the third period on a power-play goal by Brandon Tucker. Danbury would answer back on a goal by Cory Anderson to tie it at 2. Dillon Kelley made 40 saves in goal for the Hat Tricks. Joe Young had 34 saves in goal for the Enforcers.

The Hat Tricks won the first game of the series on Wednesday 5-2. Elmira hosts Danbury in the final game of the series on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

