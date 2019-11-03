Haverling boys soccer wins second straight sectional title

AVON, N.Y. (WETM) – The Haverling boys soccer team are sectional champs for the second straight season.

The Rams defeated Bishop Kearney 4-0 in Avon on Saturday to win their second straight Section V Class B2 title. Lorenzo Serafini had two goals for the Rams and Thomas Binkowski added three assists for Haverling. Haverling is now 19-0 this season and ranked first in the state in Class B.

The Rams will play Pal-Mac in a state qualifier on Tuesday at Penn Yan at 6:30 p.m.

(Photo courtesy: The Leader)