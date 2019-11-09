Hawks edge Express to win Section IV Class AA title

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Hawks football team won their first sectional title since 2014 on Friday.

Corning edged Elmira 14-12 in the Section IV Class AA finals at Corning Memorial Stadium. The game was tied at 6 at halftime. Nate Latshaw ran for a 60-yard touchdown for the Express to put Elmira in front 12-6 in the third quarter. Corning answered right back as Ja’Ovian Fisher tied the game with a 26-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Fisher would run in a 2-point conversion attempt to put the Hawks in front 14-12. On 3rd and long late in the 4th quarter, Blake VanWoert connected with Max Freeman who made a diving catch for a Corning first down. Fisher would pick up two first downs on the ground to help the Hawks run out the clock. Fisher ran for 153 yards and was named the game’s MVP.

Corning (9-1) will play the Section 3 champion in a Class AA state quarterfinal next Saturday at Vestal at 6:00 p.m. Elmira finishes the season with a record of 7-3.