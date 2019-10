HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The Horseheads boys football team takes another win at home against the Binghamton Patriots.

Horseheads came out firing on all cylinders today both on the ground and through the air allowing them to clinch another home win.

Binghamton had a strong late-game push scoring multiple touchdowns but they fell just short as Horseheads came out on top by a score of 35-28.