Horseheads boys golf team wins sectional title

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Tough playing conditions couldn’t stop the Horseheads boys golf team from adding to their trophy case.

The Blue Raiders won a Section IV Class A title at Soaring Eagles Golf Course in Horseheads on Thursday. Seth Conway shot a 3-under-par 68 on a windy and chilly day to become a medalist. Horseheads won a STAC tournament championship earlier this week at Cornell University.

Horseheads finished with a team total of 402 and Corning finished in second place with a team total of 418.

