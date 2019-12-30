Horseheads, Corning girls fall in semifinals at Palmer Fund Classic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads and Corning girls basketball teams both lost in the semifinals on day three of the 21st annual Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Inn Classic on Sunday at Elmira High School.

The Blue Raiders lost to defending tournament champs Bishop Kearney 58- 44 in the first semifinal. Saniaa Wilson poured in a game-high 31 points for the Kings. Jillian Casey led the Blue Raiders in scoring with 14 points and Carly Scott added 12 points for Horseheads.

Corning lost to Cardinal O’Hara in the second semifinal 61-36. Corning led 15-11 after the first quarter. Aaliyah Parker scored a game-high 20 points for Cardinal O’Hara. Ashlee Volpe had a team-high 17 points for Corning and Alyssa Dobson added 12 points for the Hawks.

Varsity results from day three of the 21st annual Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Inn Classic are listed below.

Girls division semifinals

Bishop Kearney 58, Horseheads 44

Cardinal O’Hara 61, Corning 36

Girls division consolation

Elmira 62, Seton Catholic 26

Sacred Heart 75, Inwood Academy 42

Boys national division semifinals

Painesville/Harvey 42, St. Francis Prep 38

McDonogh 53, Bishop McDevitt 50

Boys national division consolation

Horseheads 74, Bishop Kearney 68 – 3OT

Rochester McQuaid 82, Elmira 28



Boys regional division 2 consolation

Seton Catholic 64, Union-Endicott 51