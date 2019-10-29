Horseheads football looking to dethrone Elmira

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – There’s a first time for everything.

Horseheads hopes that sentiment rings true this Saturday in the Section IV Class AA playoff semis at Elmira. Opening kickoff will be at 1:30 pm at Marty Harrigan Field.

Elmira (6-2, 5-1) is the defending Section IV Class AA champions and beat Horseheads (6-2, 4-2) in the finals a season ago. Since 2011, the year when Elmira combined football teams with Southside and Elmira Free Academy, Horseheads has yet to secure victory over the Express.

The Blue Raiders feel they need to play mistake-free football in order to take home the victory, the first in program history against the Express.

Elmira, meanwhile, is coming off a tough loss to Corning 8-0 last Saturday. Without question, they will be ready to play in the semis against Horseheads for a shot to again play in the title game.

18 Sports stopped by Horseheads practice on Tuesday afternoon to get their take on facing the always tough Express.