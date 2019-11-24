Horseheads swimmer Sophia Verkleeren takes 2nd at states

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads junior swimmer Sophia Verkleeren made school history at the NYSPHSAA girls swimming and diving championships at Ithaca College on Saturday.

Verkleeren finished in second place in the 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:03.22. Her time broke the Section IV record that she broke in prelims on Friday and she received an All-American consideration. Verkleeren is the highest placing swimmer in Horseheads girls history. Kyra Sommerstad from Port Jefferson won the state title with a time of 2:02.17.

Verkleeren finished in 8th place in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 57.10. The Horseheads 200 medley relay team of Verkleeren, Lindsay McCawley, Kennidi TenEyck, and Marissa Telech finished in 7th place with a time of 1:48.60.

(Photo Courtesy: @HHSgirlSWIMDive)

(Video Courtesy: NFHS Network)