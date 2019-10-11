Horseheads volleyball clinches STAC West title

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads volleyball team captured a STAC West title on Thursday.

The Blue Raiders clinched a STAC West title with a win at home against Ithaca in four sets 3-1 in a Pink Out Game at Horseheads Middle School. The Blue Raiders are now 11-1 this season under first-year head coach Tim Crout.

Here are some more High School volleyball scores from Thursday:

Corning 3, Binghamton 0

Thomas A. Edison 3, Spencer-Van Etten 0

North Penn/Liberty 3, Athens 0