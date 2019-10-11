Breaking News
Vandal sets fire to Hornell church, investigation underway

Horseheads volleyball clinches STAC West title

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More Sports

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads volleyball team captured a STAC West title on Thursday.

The Blue Raiders clinched a STAC West title with a win at home against Ithaca in four sets 3-1 in a Pink Out Game at Horseheads Middle School. The Blue Raiders are now 11-1 this season under first-year head coach Tim Crout.

Here are some more High School volleyball scores from Thursday:

Corning 3, Binghamton 0
Thomas A. Edison 3, Spencer-Van Etten 0
North Penn/Liberty 3, Athens 0

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now