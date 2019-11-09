Horseheads volleyball defeats Corning to win sectional title

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads volleyball team won a sectional title on Saturday at Corning-Painted Post High School.

The top-seeded Blue Raiders defeated second-seeded Corning in straight sets 25-18, 25-22 and 25-21 to win a Section IV Class AA title under first-year head coach Tim Crout. Taylor Malone had 13 kills for the Blue Raiders. Eva Kursik had 30 assists for the Blue Raiders and Avery Snyder added 14 digs for Horseheads. Horseheads will now play in the state tournament next Saturday in Corning.

Top-seeded Windor defeated sixth-seeded Waverly in straight sets in the Class C finals 25-13, 25-10, and 25-16. Chloe Croft had 15 assists for Waverly. Paige Lewis, Adrianah Clinton, and Maddy Goodwin each had 4 kills for Waverly. Waverly finishes their season with a record of 12-7.

