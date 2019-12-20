Josh Palmer Fund Classic ready for another big year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – High School holiday hoops for a great cause is just one week away.

The 21st annual Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Inn Classic begins next Friday with a majority of the games being played at Elmira High School. The event begins on December 27th and runs through the 30th.

The tournament has raised over one million dollars to help assist local cancer patients and their families. Last year the Guthrie Cancer Center, Care First of the Southern Tier, and the Falck Cancer Center each received over 20,000 dollars from the fund. Palmer says that the tournament is on track for another big year. ” Money wise going in we’re actually ahead of where we have ever been,” said Palmer.

To view the full tournament schedule for the 2019 Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Inn Classic click on the link below.

https://sites.google.com/view/jpalmerfund/holiday-inn-classic/game-schedule