Breaking News
Driver involved in fatal Pulteney crash has been indicted on murder, vehicular homicide, DWI charges

Josh Palmer Fund Classic ready for another big year

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More Sports

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – High School holiday hoops for a great cause is just one week away.

The 21st annual Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Inn Classic begins next Friday with a majority of the games being played at Elmira High School. The event begins on December 27th and runs through the 30th.

The tournament has raised over one million dollars to help assist local cancer patients and their families. Last year the Guthrie Cancer Center, Care First of the Southern Tier, and the Falck Cancer Center each received over 20,000 dollars from the fund. Palmer says that the tournament is on track for another big year. ” Money wise going in we’re actually ahead of where we have ever been,” said Palmer.

To view the full tournament schedule for the 2019 Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Inn Classic click on the link below.

https://sites.google.com/view/jpalmerfund/holiday-inn-classic/game-schedule

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now