Mansfield U. men’s and women’s basketball fall to IUP

MANSFIELD, P.A. (WETM) – The Mansfield University men’s and women’s basketball teams both lost to Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Saturday at Decker Gym.

The Mansfield men lost to the sixth-ranked Crimson Hawks 76-63. Armoni Foster scored a game-high 22 points for IUP. Trevor English led Mansfield in scoring with 21 points. Elmira grad Tyler Moffe added eight points and six assists for the Mountaineers. The Mounties host Gannon University in PSAC action on Friday, Dec. 20 at 3 p.m. inside Decker Gym.

The Mansfield women lost to 13th-ranked IUP 71-38. Courtney Alexander scored a game-high 18 points for IUP. Jasmine Hilton scored a team-high 10 points for the Mounties. The Mounties have a week off before heading on the road on Dec. 15 to face LeMoyne College for a 1 p.m. non-conference match-up.