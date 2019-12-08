Mansfield U. men’s and women’s basketball fall to IUP

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANSFIELD, P.A. (WETM) – The Mansfield University men’s and women’s basketball teams both lost to Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Saturday at Decker Gym.

The Mansfield men lost to the sixth-ranked Crimson Hawks 76-63. Armoni Foster scored a game-high 22 points for IUP. Trevor English led Mansfield in scoring with 21 points. Elmira grad Tyler Moffe added eight points and six assists for the Mountaineers. The Mounties host Gannon University in PSAC action on Friday, Dec. 20 at 3 p.m. inside Decker Gym.

The Mansfield women lost to 13th-ranked IUP 71-38. Courtney Alexander scored a game-high 18 points for IUP. Jasmine Hilton scored a team-high 10 points for the Mounties. The Mounties have a week off before heading on the road on Dec. 15 to face LeMoyne College for a 1 p.m. non-conference match-up.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

Simmons-Rockwell 18 Sports Male Fall MVP

Simmons-Rockwell 18 Female Fall Sports MVP

Be sure to vote in both polls

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now