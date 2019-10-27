Mansfield U. sprint football defeats Post in record-setting win

MANSFIELD, P.A. (WETM) – DJ Mclean set the program record for receptions in a career and David Butler rushed for two scores to lead the Mansfield University sprint football team to a 28-6 victory over Post University on Saturday night.

The victory gives the Mounties (5-1, 3-0 CSFL North) their most wins in a season since joining the CSFL in 2008 and sets up a CSFL North championship game with Army on Friday night, Nov. 1. The winner will advance to the CSFL Championship at Franklin Field on Nov. 9.

With his third of five catches, Mclean, now stands alone as the highest volume pass-catcher in program history with 103 career receptions. Butler notched his fifth straight 100-yard rushing performance, carrying it 25 carries for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

(Photo courtesy: Mansfield University)