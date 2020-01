ARKPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Prattsburgh senior basketball standout Mason Putnam reached a rare career milestone on Monday.

Putnam reached the 2,000 career point milestone in a 96-33 win on the road against Arkport-Canaseraga. Mason scored 25 points and had six assists and three steals for the Vikings.

Putnam now has 2,020 career points at Prattsburgh.