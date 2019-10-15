Mountaineer Field Hockey Cracks National Rankings at #10

MANSFIELD Pa. (WETM-TV) – Off to the best start in program history, Mansfield University field hockey cracked the latest Penn Monto/NFHCA Division II National Coaches Poll on Tuesday, coming in at No. 10 in the country.

It marks the first time the Mountaineers have appeared in the NFHCA national rankings since the early part of the 2012 season.

“I am so proud of this team,” said Head Coach Brittany Hansrote. “They absolutely earned this nod, and it’s a groundbreaking moment to have truly gained that respect within Division II. This is a great team that is competing in an incredibly tough conference, so as their coach and MUFH alumna, I am extremely proud of everything they have accomplished thus far.”

Mansfield has won five of its last six games to sit at 9-3 overall, marking the most wins since the 2007 season. Five of the nine wins have been shutouts including a 3-0 victory at IUP and a 4-0 win against Seton Hill in the Mounties’ last two outings. Mansfield has already surpassed its win total of eight games from the previous two seasons.

The Mounties currently sit in fourth place in the PSAC standings with a 3-1 conference record.

The ranking is another step in the incredible growth of Hansrote’s program since she took over the reins in 2015. Mansfield went winless in her first year before going 2-16 in 2016. Since that time, Mansfield has won at least eight games in each of the last three seasons.

“When you think about the big picture, this group of six seniors won two games their freshman year; so for them to reach this milestone is incredible and a true testament to the strength and leadership within that class,” Hansrote added. “They have really carved a solid path for all that will follow in their footsteps.

“Not only is this a great achievement for the Mansfield Field Hockey program, but it is also a huge recognition for Mansfield University overall, and only adds to all the great things that are happening within this institution.”

Undefeated West Chester tops the poll followed by East Stroudsburg, Millersville, Saint Anselm, and Shippensburg. Adelphi is sixth with Kutztown, Assumption, Southern New Hampshire and Mansfield completing the top 10.

Mansfield hosts Slippery Rock at Karl Van Norman Field on Wednesday.

The complete Division II poll is listed below:

Rank Institution (Record) Points (First place votes) Previous Ranking

1 West Chester University (12-0) 224 (21) 1

2 East Stroudsburg University (12-1) 193 (1) 3

3 Millersville University (10-2) 186 2

4 Saint Anselm College (12-1) 148 4

5 Shippensburg University (7-4) 127 (1) 6

6 Adelphi University (10-2) 106 7

7 Kutztown University (8-4) 96 5

8 Assumption College (11-2) 75 8

9 Southern New Hampshire U. (10-3) 39 9

10 Mansfield University (9-3) 29 Not ranked