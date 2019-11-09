Muncy wins second straight Division IV title over Canton

CANTON Pa. (WETM-TV)- The Canton Warriors fell to the Muncy Indians in a close-knit matchup for the Class AA District IV title.

The Warriors went into this matchup coming off of a 24-7 win over South Williamsport. Their 9-2 record reflected on their successful season heading into Friday nights matchup underneath the lights.

But Muncy’s versatile defense and patience on offense allowed for them to pull out a tough win against the Warriors by a score of 23-19.