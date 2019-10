ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- A new record holder now stands for the Elmira Express boys soccer team as Noah Sperduto beat the all-time leading scorer record in a 6-0 win over Waverly today.

Sperduto beat the original record of 64 set by Alex Varkatzas from 2009-2012.

Sperduto currently sits at 65 goals and the season is still young for Elmira so that record will continue to rise as the season progresses.