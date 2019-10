CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The North Penn/Liberty volleyball team rallied to win a close first set and went on to defeat Corning on the road in straight sets 3-0 on Monday.

The Mounties won 29-27, 25-19, 25-11. Charisma Grega had 13 kills and 12 digs for the Mounties and Maddison Minyo had 7 points, 12 kills, and 16 digs for North Penn/Liberty.

Sadie Sharkey had 16 kills for Corning and Emma Keeler had 22 digs for the Hawks.