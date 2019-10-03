NYSGA 2019 Hall of Fame Class to be inducted in Elmira this weekend
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A big golf event is coming to the Elmira Country Club this Saturday.
The New York State Golf Association 2019 Hall of Fame Class will be inducted at the Elmira Country Club on Saturday beginning at 4:00 p.m. The 2019 class includes Horseheads native and current PGA Tour Champions golfer Joey Sindelar and Elmira native and former LPGA golfer Mary Anne (Widman) Levins. Sindelar is a seven-time winner on the PGA Tour and has over 30 top-10 finishes in PGA Tour Champions. Levins participated in the U.S. Women’s Open five times and finished in 15th in 1983 as an amateur.