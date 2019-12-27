Owner Robbie Nichols and Head coach Brent Clarke expected to play for Enforcers tonight

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- According to the Elmira Enforcers website owner Robbie Nichols will be stepping out of the suit and back into uniform ahead of tonight’s game with the Eastern Division-leading Danbury Hat Tricks.

According to information provided by the Enforcers, Nichols, age redacted, from Hamilton, ONT Canada, was originally drafted in 1984 by the Philadelphia Flyers before signing with the Detroit Red Wings in 1987.

Nichols played 12 years between the AHL and IHL before moving into the front office where he would assume coaching duties in the IHL, UHL and ECHL, general manager roles in the ECHL, and finally as an owner of the Elmira Enforcers.

During his player career Nichols amassed 176 goals, 192 assists for a total of 368 career points with an astounding 2,145 career penalty minutes.

The Enforcers report that Robbie, as well as Coach Clarke, were forced to play tonight with the Enforcers shorthanded due to missing players Ahmed Mahfouz, Cameron Yarwood, Andrew Harrison, Bryce Martin, and Sean Reynolds.

The start time for the game tonight is 7:05 p.m. at the First Arena.