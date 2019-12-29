Palmer Fund Classic day 2 highlights and results

Breaking News
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was day two of the 21st annual Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Inn Classic on Saturday at Elmira High School.

The Elmira boys lost to McDonogh (MD) in the national division quarterfinals 53-35. Devin Dennard scored a game-high 24 points for the Express. Seth Myles delivered a huge one-handed dunk in the second quarter for Elmira that brought the crowd at Elmira High School to their feet. Jared Billups had a team-high 18 points for the Eagles.

Painesville/Harvey (OH) defeated the Horseheads boys in the national division quarterfinals 59-31. Andrew McLaughlin led the Blue Raiders in scoring with seven points. Bishop Thomas scored a game-high 18 points for the Red Raiders.

The Corning boys advanced to the regional division 2 championship game with a 58-44 win against Seton Catholic in the semifinals. Jackson Casey led the Hawks in scoring with 14 points. Brett Rumpel had a game-high 19 points for Seton Catholic.

Full varsity results from day two of the 21st annual Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Inn Classic are listed below.

Boys national division quarterfinals

St. Francis Prep 58, Bishop Kearney 34
Bishop McDevitt 46, Rochester McQuaid 40
Painesville/Harvey 59, Horseheads 31
McDonogh 53, Elmira 35

Boys regional division 2 semifinals

Corning 58, Seton Catholic 44
Lancaster 44, Union-Endicott 37

Boys regional division 1 consolation

Elmira Notre Dame 43, Thomas A. Edison 36

