Patti Perone honored by Horseheads Volleyball

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Today was a special day in Horseheads athletics as the girls volleyball program honored the great Patti Perone by renaming the Horseheads Volleyball Classic to the Patti Perone Annual Volleyball Classic.

Perone retired last season after taking over as head coach of the Blue Raiders in 1987.

Her coaching resume at Horseheads includes a state title in 2001 among many other accomplishments and impressive numbers.

Her memory will now live on forever with the new Volleyball Classic in her name.